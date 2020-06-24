CCTV appeal after twenty pairs of glasses stolen from Specsavers

Police believe this man may be able help with their investigation after twenty pairs of glasses were stolen from specsavers in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Twenty pairs of glasses worth thousands of pounds were stolen from Specsavers in Welwyn Garden City earlier this month.

At around 9.30am on Wednesday June 10, the glasses were stolen from the store in Howardsgate. Picture: Herts Police At around 9.30am on Wednesday June 10, the glasses were stolen from the store in Howardsgate. Picture: Herts Police

Herts Police have released photos of a man who might be able to help their enquiries into the theft.

PCSO Cameron Abraham, who is investigating, said: “We believe the man pictured was in the store at around the time of the incident and he might have vital information that could assist our investigation.

“Do you recognise him? If so, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“If you saw what happened or have information about the theft, I would also like to hear from you. Perhaps you have been offered glasses for sale? Please let us know if you have as it could help our investigation.

“If you can help, call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at cameron.abraham@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/45072/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.