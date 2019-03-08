Advanced search

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two year period

PUBLISHED: 06:58 09 September 2019

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

There were 348 crashes involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire during a two-year period, latest figures have revealed.

Between 2017 and 2018 there were five fatalities, 100 'serious' crashes, and 243 'slight' collisions.

Motorbikes accounted for 81 of the serious crashes, compared to 19 involving bikes, and of the fatal collisions three involved motorbikes and two were bikes.

There were also 10 more serious crashes overall in 2018 (55) than in 2017 (45), however, the amount of slight collisions plummeted in 2018 (94) compared to the previous year (149).

The figures come as Herts police officers prepare to join in the 2 Wheels Campaign - a nationwide project designed to help improve safety for bike and motorbike-users.

Officers' activities will be concentrated on roads where most collisions occur.

Sergeant Ian Manley said: "Whilst our work to reduce casualties on our roads is on-going 24/7, I would encourage everyone to share the road responsibly, taking other road users into consideration."

