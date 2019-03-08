Dementia Action Week: Old timey tea dance organised in Digswell

The Tea Dance in Welwyn. Picture: Home Instead. Archant

As part of Dementia Action Week, a 1940s tea dance was organised at Digswell Village Hall.

Home Instead Senior Care - which provides at-home-care in Welwyn and Hatfield - organised live music from the Barn-Ettes, refreshments and the '40s dress up.

"At Home Instead we want to help people live well with dementia," said Jane Andrews, Home Instead's community support representative.

"For us, every week is a dementia action week as we have many clients who we care for living with the condition.

"Almost all of us know someone affected by dementia and so we all have a reason to take action in educating our community.

"When it comes to fighting dementia, awareness is key and we are passionate about supporting people to live well with it."

Dementia Action Week ran from Monday to Friday of last week. See alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/dementia-action-week for more.