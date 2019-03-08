Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dementia Action Week: Old timey tea dance organised in Digswell

PUBLISHED: 12:39 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 29 May 2019

The Tea Dance in Welwyn. Picture: Home Instead.

The Tea Dance in Welwyn. Picture: Home Instead.

Archant

As part of Dementia Action Week, a 1940s tea dance was organised at Digswell Village Hall.

The Tea Dance in Welwyn. Picture: Home Instead.The Tea Dance in Welwyn. Picture: Home Instead.

Home Instead Senior Care - which provides at-home-care in Welwyn and Hatfield - organised live music from the Barn-Ettes, refreshments and the '40s dress up.

"At Home Instead we want to help people live well with dementia," said Jane Andrews, Home Instead's community support representative.

You may also want to watch:

"For us, every week is a dementia action week as we have many clients who we care for living with the condition.

"Almost all of us know someone affected by dementia and so we all have a reason to take action in educating our community.

"When it comes to fighting dementia, awareness is key and we are passionate about supporting people to live well with it."

Dementia Action Week ran from Monday to Friday of last week. See alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/dementia-action-week for more.

Most Read

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

EU Elections 2019: Brexit Party tops Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere polls

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Gosling sports hall set to remain open for up to five years

Gosling sports hall will stay open for up to five years. Picture: Danny Loo

Traffic restrictions on roads near Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield to minimise disruption

Slam Dunk Festival South ticket holders arriving by train will find that the Station Lodge entrance to Hatfield Park is across the road from the town's train station. Picture: Alan Davies

Most Read

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

EU Elections 2019: Brexit Party tops Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere polls

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Gosling sports hall set to remain open for up to five years

Gosling sports hall will stay open for up to five years. Picture: Danny Loo

Traffic restrictions on roads near Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield to minimise disruption

Slam Dunk Festival South ticket holders arriving by train will find that the Station Lodge entrance to Hatfield Park is across the road from the town's train station. Picture: Alan Davies

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Dementia Action Week: Old timey tea dance organised in Digswell

The Tea Dance in Welwyn. Picture: Home Instead.

Wynne wins the derby as Hatfield sides put on a show

Hatfield and Crusaders' Yasir Shafi batting in the match between Hatfield & Crusaders and Hatfield Hyde. Picture: DANNY LOO

Closure order granted on Welwyn Garden City flat

Police station in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn’s spirit of the community put forward for WHT Community Awards

Stuart Carnegie can not believe he was nominated. Picture: Stuart Carnegie.

Two lanes of the M25 closed near Potters Bar

Lanes three and four of the M25 near Potters Bar are closed this morning. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists