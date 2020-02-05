Council secures £128,000 funding to help the homeless

More rough sleepers in Welwyn Hatfield will be helped off the streets and into safe accommodation thanks to funding from the Government's Rough Sleeping Initiative.

The council has secured £128,000 to build on the work they began last year.

The money will be used to continue with the council's Rough Sleeper navigator programme through partner Resolve.

Two support workers, referred to as 'navigators', provide specialist support as an extension to the council's existing outreach services, helping rough sleepers rebuild their lives.

This includes advice on how to secure a home in the long term, as well as access to mental health and addiction services.

The funding will also be used to extend the capacity of the night shelter in Queensway House, Hatfield, to support women as well as providing further resources to assist rough sleepers into accommodation.

Over the last year the council has successfully reduced the numbers of rough sleepers from 18 to six, increasing both the profile of the service to raise public awareness as well as the resources available to prevent and end rough sleeping. Funding has also been set aside to ensure that throughout the winter months, when the temperatures are at their lowest, no one needs to sleep rough in the borough of Welwyn Hatfield.

Commenting on the funding, Councillor Nick Pace, executive member for housing and community, said: "This funding means that we can continue to build on the vital work of the last 12 months in the borough, giving people access to a roof over their heads when they need it most - as well as helping them to find employment and undertake training to help them to retain their accommodation and lead independent lives."

The Rough Sleeping Initiative was launched in 2018 to ensure local areas were given the boost they needed to provide vital services for those living on the streets.

For help and support regarding homelessness please contact the council offices at The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, United Kingdom, AL8 6AE.