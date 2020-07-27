Planning permission granted for 128 homes in Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

Hightown Housing Association has been granted planning permission by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to build 128 new homes in Welwyn Garden City.

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

The new homes will be located at 29 Broadwater Road (opposite the Shredded Wheat site), and the development will transform the disused office building into new affordable homes.

The development will include 128 one and two-bedroom apartments for rent and shared ownership.

The homes for rent will go to people in housing need nominated by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, and the shared ownership (part buy, part rent) properties will be available to aspiring homeowners.

There will also be a central communal green space for residents to relax in and enjoy.

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

The development will be red brick with tall windows and takes inspiration from the traditional neo-Georgian architectural style of buildings in Welwyn Garden City such as the council offices and John Lewis.

As well as having access to the town centre, residents will be close to public transport links with regular trains into London in less than half an hour.

Hightown will aim to start construction in 2021 and complete the development by late 2022.

Andrew Royall, development director for Hightown, said: “This is great news for local people looking for affordable housing in Welwyn Garden City.

“We understand just how important it is that these new homes are in keeping with the local character of the area and we thought carefully about the design and need for additional green space. By doing so, we are respecting the principles of this historic garden city founded by Sir Ebenezer Howard 100 years ago.”

There are a number of planned house building projects across Welwyn Garden City.

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

The former Shredded Wheat factory, in a separate development, will see 1,454 new homes built – with 25 per cent being affordable housing.

The Wheat Quarter development is also set to have a new three-storey building for young people instead of a skate park.

Slightly further across town the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have proposed building 410 homes on the Campus East car park, after receiving a £6.1m government grant, as part of their plans for the redevelopment of Town Centre North.

