Girl, 11, suffers serious leg injury in Welwyn Garden City crash

Hertfordshire road police. Archant

An 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after a collision with a car in Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at around 3.50pm following a crash involving a girl and a car on Bessemer Road near Harwood Hill Junior Mixed Infant and Nursery School. A police spokeswoman said the girl suffered a serious leg injury in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was cleared just before 5pm.