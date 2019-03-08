Girl, 11, suffers serious leg injury in Welwyn Garden City crash
PUBLISHED: 11:21 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 06 September 2019
An 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after a collision with a car in Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday.
Police were called at around 3.50pm following a crash involving a girl and a car on Bessemer Road near Harwood Hill Junior Mixed Infant and Nursery School. A police spokeswoman said the girl suffered a serious leg injury in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was cleared just before 5pm.
