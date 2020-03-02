Appeal after 11-year-old girl approached by men in Welwyn Garden City

An 11-year-old girl was approached by two men who made inappropriate comments towards her in Welwyn Garden City.

At around 5.10pm on Tuesday February 11, the girl was approached by two men in Knightsfield, they made inappropriate comments towards her but the victim carried on walking and they didn't follow her.

At no point did they attempt to touch the victim.

One of the men was wearing a cream-coloured jumper with blue jeans and was carrying a red Adidas bag, and the other was wearing an all-black outfit with a black hat that had a white logo on it.

PC Ashley Masters, who is investigating the case, said: "Of course, an incident of this nature is likely to cause concern among the community and we appreciate that this must have been a very unnerving situation for the young girl.

"Please be assured that we are conducting extensive enquiries to identify those involved. If you think you may have witnessed the incident, or saw two men matching the description behaving suspiciously around the area, please get in contact as soon as you can."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Masters directly via email at ashley.masters@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Report information online, speak to an operator via online web chat or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/13260/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online.