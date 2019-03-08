Advanced search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 13:20 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 18 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Dated. 26/08/2019 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date. 22/09/2019 (28 days later)

Notice is Given that we Chidozie Onwumechili Point One African Restaurant Hatfield

Has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: -

Application for a Premises Licence.

Postal Address of Premises/Club: 11/13 The Arcade, Hatfield AL10 OJY

For the recording of music & the sale of alcohol: Monday to Wednesday & Sunday 1 pm - 11.30pm, Thursday to Saturday 1 pmn - 3.30am

No other changes are applied for other than those listed above.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Dated. 26/08/2019 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date. 22/09/2019 (28 days later)

Notice is Given that we Chidozie Onwumechili Point One African Restaurant Hatfield

Has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: -

You may also want to watch:

Application for a Premises Licence.

Postal Address of Premises/Club: 11/13 The Arcade, Hatfield AL10 OJY

For the recording of music & the sale of alcohol: Monday to Wednesday & Sunday 1 pm - 11.30pm, Thursday to Saturday 1 pmn - 3.30am

No other changes are applied for other than those listed above.

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council's website - www.welhat. gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.

Most Read

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Scam phone calls target elderly victims in Welwyn Hatfield

Elderly victims were scammed by callers in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Cambs Police

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Scam phone calls target elderly victims in Welwyn Hatfield

Elderly victims were scammed by callers in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Cambs Police

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Travellers set up camp in Hatfield

Travellers have camped on Cornflower Way in Hatfield. Picture: Google Maps

Golf day raises money for Welwyn Garden City disability charity

The Bogeymen winners of the charity golf day for Welwyn Garden City-based Hertfordshire Action on Disability, from left to right: John Davies, Joe Kerridge, Paul Baker and Rick Harragin. Picture: Presstige PR

Welwyn Garden City ready for new hockey season after positive pre-season

Welwyn Garden City's Dan Klinger made some vital saves against St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

East and North Herts NHS Trust still has backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries after IT woes

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust still has a backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Welwyn Hatfield council slammed over ‘mountains of rubbish’ at recycling bins

Overflowing recycling rubbish in Welwyn Hatfield.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists