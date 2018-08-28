Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 ADVERTISMENT FOR A VARIATION TO A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 December 2018

Notice is given that Potty Pancakes Ltd of 2 Barnet Road, Potters Bar, EN6 20S HAS APPLIED TO THE LICENSING SECTION FOR VARIATION TO A PREMISES LICENCE:

Extending the hours of regulated entertainment / Late night refreshments/live/recorded music Mon-Fri 11.00am - 01.00am Sat-Sun 10.00am-01.00am

Supply of Alcohol Mon-Fri 11.00am - 01.00am Sat 10.00am-01.00am Sun 10.00am-Midnight

Amendment of Conditions Anyone wishing to oppose this application must give notice in writing to: The Licensing Officer, Hertsmere Borough Council, Civic Offices, Elstree Way, Borehamwood, Herts. WD6 1WA. Records of the application may be inspected by appointment only and are kept by the licensing officer at the address above. It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. To do so could result in prosecution and a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale.

