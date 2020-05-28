Advanced search

Celebrating the centenary of the architects who shaped our wonderful Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 16:17 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 28 May 2020

Models of Welwyn Garden City from 1920.

Models of Welwyn Garden City from 1920.

Archant

The story of WGC is intrinsically tied up in that of one of the town’s principal creators.

Town plans for WGC.Town plans for WGC.

As well as the centenary of the world’s second garden city, 2020 also marks 100 years since the founding of the architects whose vision shaped its look.

Louis de Soissons, who gave his name to the firm, was already recognised as one of the brightest architectural talents of his generation when he was offered the opportunity to create what was to become a masterpiece of planning and design out of a stretch of green fields in Hertfordshire, now known as Welwyn Garden City.

Sir Ebenezer Howard, the founder of the concept of the garden city, invited Louis to share his vision for the new town.

Company folklore has it that Louis was operating out of an office in Blue Ball Yard in St James’s in London at that time, but hired a location nearer to the WGC site for the day to match the other local applicants.

The town plan for Welwyn Garden City.The town plan for Welwyn Garden City.

It is also said that he took with him a design proposal on a piece of paper measuring an impressive 12 feet by 12 feet - which duly won him the commission.

Louis de Soissons was hired on April 26 1920, three days before the establishment of Welwyn Garden City Limited, and presented his plans just six weeks later, on June 11.

Detailed plans were submitted for housing by November 1920. These did not just include houses of varying shapes and sizes, but also cottages, industrial buildings, community facilities, churches, schools, shops and pubs.

The first home was constructed at 9 Handside Lane, closely followed by a pair of connected cottages at 16-17 Meadow Green. The process of building this new type of town was under way.

Welwyn Garden City, A Greatly Improved Service. C.W. Bacon. Lithograph In Colours, Circa 1930. 76 X 51 Cm.Welwyn Garden City, A Greatly Improved Service. C.W. Bacon. Lithograph In Colours, Circa 1930. 76 X 51 Cm.

Louis subsequently moved into WGC, living first in Handside Lane, and after his marriage in Guessens Road.

He became instrumental in the development of the town, including attracting Shredded Wheat to open its first UK factory in WGC, and alongside fellow architect Arthur Kenyon, designed the plant which is still a prominent local landmark today, forming the heart of the Wheat Quarter redevelopment the practice has been working on in recent years.

In fact, Louis de Soissons Architects designed all the buildings that the inhabitants of a town might need, ensuring that any construction that took place in the area met their founder’s exacting standards.

His influence over the development of the town was enormous and would continue to be so for several decades.

A poster encouraging people to move to WGC.A poster encouraging people to move to WGC.

Even now, 100 years after the town was founded, there is considerable civic pride over its design and an enduring acknowledgement of the role Louis and his practice played  in its special appeal and appearance.

Apart from its work locally, the firm was also responsible for various architectural and design projects further afield, including sections of Lords cricket ground, 46 cemeteries on behalf of the Imperial War Graves Commission, much of post-war Plymouth, the headquarters of Rowntree Mackintosh in York and Brighton Marina.

Louis died in 1962 at the age of 72, but his legacy lives on in the town he designed, and a memorial garden in his memory can be found in the centre of WGC, its view down Parkway providing a fitting tribute to the man who had done so much to bring this unique living space to fruition.

The current owner of the practice, Mark Wilkinson, said: “Along with Welwyn Garden City, 2020 is also our centenary year and pre-COVID we had numerous plans in place to celebrate this fantastic milestone.

Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons.Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons.

“We want to celebrate and share our history with the people of WGC who are rightfully proud of the beautiful green environment created by Louis de Soissons following his appointment as architect for Welwyn Garden City Ltd in 1919.

“He was incredibly energetic, talented and a true visionary and word has it he was very strict in the workplace and I am sure sub-consciously keeps us all focused on achieving great things!”

More photos from the archives of Louis De Soissons will be published in the WHT later this year.

Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons.Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons.

Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons.Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons.

Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons.Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis opening date confirmed

A john Lewis employee from the Kingston Branch preparing for the store re-opening. Picture: Paul Grover

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Hatfield’s Wetherspoon plans reopening with safety measures

Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield. Picture: JDW.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug

Several police cars were spotted in the Stanborough Green area. Picture: Anne Suslak

CCTV appeal after man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ on Hatfield

Herts police are looking to identify this man after an incident in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis opening date confirmed

A john Lewis employee from the Kingston Branch preparing for the store re-opening. Picture: Paul Grover

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Hatfield’s Wetherspoon plans reopening with safety measures

Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield. Picture: JDW.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug

Several police cars were spotted in the Stanborough Green area. Picture: Anne Suslak

CCTV appeal after man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ on Hatfield

Herts police are looking to identify this man after an incident in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Over five hundred food and prescriptions delivered by coronavirus helpers in Hatfield

The Harrier. Picture: Danny Loo

Celebrating the centenary of the architects who shaped our wonderful Welwyn Garden City

Models of Welwyn Garden City from 1920.

Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers founder Annemarie Plas believes it has now become 'politicised.' Picture: Andra Maciuca

Officers gear up for fortnight of action against speeding in Welwyn Hatfield

The National Police Chiefs Councils anti-speeding campaign began this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder
Drive 24