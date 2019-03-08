‘A glass of wine every day’ is 100-year-old’s secret to longevity

Marion holding her letter from the Queen.

Born on April 9, 1919, Marion Inman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with all her family in Oakview Lodge Care Home.

Marion Inman with Daughter Barbara Millar and Zach Buhagiar - 12, Oscar Millar-10, Arthur Millar-7.

The centenarian enjoyed a lovely card from the Queen to commemorate the special occaison and a visit from Welwyn Hatfield mayor Barbara Fitzsimon, who gifted her with flowers and a card.

Marion grew up in Hitchin, then married and moved to live in Welwyn Garden City.

Throughout her life Marion worked as a tayloress, but during World War Two worked in an aircraft factory in Biggleswade.

Marion Inman on her 100th Birthday with the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield.

Marion has been thriving in Oakview Lodge Care Home, where she has lived for six months and is unsurprisingly the oldest resident.

Marion shared her wisdom about the secret to a long life with the WHT: “Good health, happy family, a lot of luck and a glass of wine every day.”