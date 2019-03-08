Hatfield care home resident fulfils 100th birthday wish with horse ride
PUBLISHED: 16:39 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 12 May 2019
A Hatfield care home resident fulfilled her 100th birthday wish with a horse riding lesson for her 100th birthday on Friday.
Greta Plowman, from St Audrey's Care Home, spent the special milestone among family at the home.
Greta said "I had a wonderful day, I did not want to get of the horse."
The great-grandmother of eight is no stranger to adventurous activities, having scaled an indoor rock climbing wall for the first time last year.
Manager at St Audrey's Samantha Lynch said: "She joined us in April 2018 as we're not risk averse, and she's a bit of a daredevil!
"She's had all of her family here who travelled from the North of the country, and some even from Holland.
"She's so active and had a wonderful day."
The celebrations didn't end with the horse ride - the mayor of Welwyn Hatfield attended to present Greta with a certificate.
There were performances from a ukelele band and the Birchwood music society, and the day ended with some afternoon tea.