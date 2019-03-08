Advanced search

Hatfield care home resident fulfils 100th birthday wish with horse ride

PUBLISHED: 16:39 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 12 May 2019

Gretta Plowman, here with her family, is turning 100 and wanted to ride a horse at St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Gretta Plowman, here with her family, is turning 100 and wanted to ride a horse at St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Hatfield care home resident fulfilled her 100th birthday wish with a horse riding lesson for her 100th birthday on Friday.

Gretta Plowman wanted to ride a horse for her 100th birthday. Picture: DANNY LOOGretta Plowman wanted to ride a horse for her 100th birthday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Greta Plowman, from St Audrey's Care Home, spent the special milestone among family at the home.

Greta said "I had a wonderful day, I did not want to get of the horse."

Gretta Plowman is turning 100 and wanted to ride a horse at St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOOGretta Plowman is turning 100 and wanted to ride a horse at St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

The great-grandmother of eight is no stranger to adventurous activities, having scaled an indoor rock climbing wall for the first time last year.

Manager at St Audrey's Samantha Lynch said: "She joined us in April 2018 as we're not risk averse, and she's a bit of a daredevil!

Gretta Plowman is turning 100 and wanted to ride a horse at St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOOGretta Plowman is turning 100 and wanted to ride a horse at St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

"She's had all of her family here who travelled from the North of the country, and some even from Holland.

"She's so active and had a wonderful day."

The celebrations didn't end with the horse ride - the mayor of Welwyn Hatfield attended to present Greta with a certificate.

There were performances from a ukelele band and the Birchwood music society, and the day ended with some afternoon tea.

