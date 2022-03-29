John Spavins will be wing walking for charity, Potential Kids, and to also celebrate his 100th birthday. - Credit: Dominik Schatzl

Strapping yourself to the wings of a moving plane is no small feat, but going through this arduous experience at the age of 100 is unforgettable.

But that is exactly what John Spavins plans to do. John turned 100 in October 2021 and knew that he could not stay still regardless of his age.

“Anyone who knows me, will be aware that there will never be a day I go home, close the door, put on slippers, a dressing gown, and maybe smoke a pipe! Indeed, I have plans already in formation as to how I shall celebrate my 100th birthday, and beyond.

“Having undertaken and enjoyed many extreme sports and activities, many for charitable causes, I have chosen to go ‘wing walking’ again,” John said.

He chose to wing walk for Potential Kids, a Welwyn Hatfield award winning charity that offers learning, sports and social opportunities to neurodiverse children and young people, their siblings and families.

John said: “I have done solo flights three times now, the first two before being raising money for charity was allowed. So, initially a bit of a birthday jolly, I thought, why not try raise some money to help others at the same time.

“Once allowed, I took to the skies to raise funds to help two children known personally to me in their respective medical/treatment needs. So, I have done many things to raise funds for the corporate names, Alzheimer's, Heart Foundation, Cancer Research etc, then two personally known children, and this time I wanted something different.”

Potential Kids was created by Angela Goughan a little over four years ago. Angela had an autistic son and was unable to find the support he needed, so she created the solution.

For this charity event, Angela had set a target of £5,000, but John told her, “I would love to leave that target on the runway and soar high above it.”

The event will take place at the AeroSuperBatics, RFC Rendcomb Airfield on Wednesday, April 6 at 2pm, along with a few administration processes and a briefing.

AeroSuperBatics helped John reach his dreams of wing walking: “Enjoyable as they were (solo-flying), for the plans on April 6, I plan to enjoy my day not in solo fly-past, but in multiple synchronous flight displays, with my godsons and a special friend, smoke on and including a full Loop-the-Loop."

John,s eldest godson will also be commencing a film making career and will be filming and taking stills to have this amazing day captured for posterity forever.

Four flights will take off on the day, with time gaps in between. Spectators will also be allowed on the day, but please respect the needs of any SEN children who will be there on the day.

The order in which the flight will take off on the day, will be -

Potential Kids, is a Welwyn Hatfield award winning charity that offers learning, sports and social opportunities to neurodiverse children and young people, their siblings and families. - Credit: Potential Kids

Callum and Cameron Oakaby-Wright - First Standard Wing walking (synchronous) flight

John Spavins and Mark Clare - First Standard Wing walking (synchronous) flight

James T. from Potential Kids Tech Team (Pending Confirmation) - Standard Wing walking (solo) flight

Callum and Cameron Oakaby-Wright - Second Aerobatic (synchronous) flight

John Spavins and Mark Clare - Second Aerobatic (synchronous aside the actual loop) flight.

To find out more about the charity, Potential Kids, go to: Welcome to Potential Kids - Potential Kids

To donate to the charity they are fundraising for, go to - Wingwalking for Potential Kids @ RFC Rendcomb Airfield - JustGiving