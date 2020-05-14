Advanced search

More than one in three Welwyn Hatfield care homes report cases of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:32 14 May 2020

1 in 3 care homes in Welwyn Hatfield have reported suspected or confirmed outbreaks of coronavirus. Picture: Timofey Zadvornov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

1 in 3 care homes in Welwyn Hatfield have reported suspected or confirmed outbreaks of coronavirus. Picture: Timofey Zadvornov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The latest figures released today by Public Health Engalnd reveal that 36.6 per cent of care homes in Welwyn Hatfield have had suspected or confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19.

There are 30 care homes based in Welwyn Hatfield, 11 of which have reported having cases of coronavirus.

In care homes in the East of England there were 58 suspected or confirmed outbreaks last week, 630 in total since March 9.

Although the number of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in care homes has been declining since early April.

Over 40 per cent of care homes in Hertsmere have reported an outbreak, 14 care homes out of a total of 32.

As of today, Welwyn Hatfield has 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Hertsmere has 379.

Hertfordshire currently has 2,680 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the seventh highest for upper tier local authority areas.

The total number of cases for the UK stands at 233,151 with the total number of COVID-19 associated UK deaths 33,614.

