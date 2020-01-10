Advanced search

Pupils can win £1,000 for their school in poster competition

PUBLISHED: 08:50 11 January 2020

A previous Clean up WGC event. (L-R) Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Stephen Boulton; Claire Nicholls, WHBC; Carol Hopkins, Clean Up WGC; Lloyd Harrison, Clean Up WGC; and Cllr Fiona Thomson with Clean Up WGC volunteers. Picture: WHBC.

A previous Clean up WGC event. (L-R) Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Stephen Boulton; Claire Nicholls, WHBC; Carol Hopkins, Clean Up WGC; Lloyd Harrison, Clean Up WGC; and Cllr Fiona Thomson with Clean Up WGC volunteers. Picture: WHBC.

The Clean Up WGC team, who voluntarily tidy up the streets of Welwyn Garden City, have announced a competition with £1,000 up for grabs.

Primary schools in Welwyn Garden City have been invited to enter a design a poster competition to encourage people not to drop litter.

The competition's first place prize of £1,000, provided by the Welwyn and Hatfield Community Voluntary Services with funding from Serco, will be spent on improving the outside environment of the winning school.

Second and third place will receive Amazon vouchers worth £75 and £25 thanks to Country Properties Estate Agents, who will also feature the winning poster on the front cover of their magazine in March.

Carol Hopkins and Lloyd Harrison from the Clean Up WGC Team said: "Its a golden opportunity to raise the profile of our group and get more adults and children involved with helping to keep our town free from litter."

The entries will be judged by an independent panel of judges made up from local companies and services.

The competition closes on February 14th, for more information visit Clean Up WGC's Facebook page.

