Advanced search

Crash at bridge between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City causing train delays

PUBLISHED: 11:10 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 10 June 2020

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Archant

A crash of a vehicle into a bridge between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City is causing train delays between these two stations.

Great Northern believe the collision took place at the railway bridge in the Knebworth area and Network Rail is en-route to inspect the damage.

Until further notice, trains are having to run at reduced speed and this is causing delays of up to 20 minutes.

Delays are expected until midday.

For more details check greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Welwyn Garden City road shut after crash

A road in Welwyn Garden City is shut after a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Welwyn Garden City road shut after crash

A road in Welwyn Garden City is shut after a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Donations for Herts autism charity ‘practically non-existent’

SPACE's Karen Spencer. Picture: Danny Loo

Crash at bridge between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City causing train delays

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Whipsnade Zoo hoping to reopen next week if government relaxes lockdown

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo is facing a funding crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Man, 23, charged following sexual assault in Hatfield

A Hatfield man has been charged with sexual assault. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24