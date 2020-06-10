Crash at bridge between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City causing train delays
PUBLISHED: 11:10 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 10 June 2020
Archant
A crash of a vehicle into a bridge between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City is causing train delays between these two stations.
Great Northern believe the collision took place at the railway bridge in the Knebworth area and Network Rail is en-route to inspect the damage.
Until further notice, trains are having to run at reduced speed and this is causing delays of up to 20 minutes.
Delays are expected until midday.
For more details check greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.