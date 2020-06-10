Crash at bridge between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City causing train delays

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

A crash of a vehicle into a bridge between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City is causing train delays between these two stations.

Great Northern believe the collision took place at the railway bridge in the Knebworth area and Network Rail is en-route to inspect the damage.

Until further notice, trains are having to run at reduced speed and this is causing delays of up to 20 minutes.

Delays are expected until midday.

For more details check greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.