Great Northern trains and Arriva, Centrebus and Unobus buses reduced further

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

Arriva, Centrebus and Unobus buses and Great Northern trains have further reduced their services today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arriva buses in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Arriva buses in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

The train and bus services across Hertfordshire are running to allow key workers to keep doing their jobs.

Arriva is running some of its services as normal, such as the 401 from Welwyn Garden City to Panshanger via Bessemer Road and Haldens to Great Ganett via Welwyn Garden City Bus Station and QEII Hospital, but most are now every 30 to 40 minutes, on the hour or every two hours.

Simon Finnie, area managing director at Arriva, said: “Arriva is committed to running vital services so key workers can get to and from work, and we are listening to customer’s feedback daily to constantly tailor our services.

“We are acutely aware of the vital role public transport plays in keeping these key workers moving and will continue to prioritise these key routes.

“We also appreciate that we might not have it right everywhere so please get in touch with us if you feel we can help.”

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates our rail services, started gradually reducing the service reduction last Monday and will continue today. Services will mainly be running in the morning and evenings to suit key workers commuting.

Transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps said: “We are taking this action to protect the key workers who depend on our railways to carry on their vital roles, the hardworking commuters who have radically altered their lives to combat the spread of coronavirus, and the frontline rail staff who are keeping the country moving.

Meanwhile Centrebus has further reduced its service for Saturdays and moved to two hour a day timetables.

Unobus said the 602 and Tigermoth 653 will run to an enhanced Sunday service, seven days a week.

And routes 51, H19, R9, R16 & R17 will run to their normal weekday timetables and the 242, 304, 357, 404 & 405 will run to their normal Sunday timetables, but no other Uno routes will run in Hertfordshire for the time being.

For more information go to the following websites:

unobus.info/coronavirus

centrebus.info/service-levels-in-the-south/

greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information

arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus/important-service-information---herts-and-essex/