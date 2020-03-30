Advanced search

Great Northern trains and Arriva, Centrebus and Unobus buses reduced further

PUBLISHED: 12:53 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 30 March 2020

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Archant

Arriva, Centrebus and Unobus buses and Great Northern trains have further reduced their services today.

Arriva buses in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedArriva buses in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

The train and bus services across Hertfordshire are running to allow key workers to keep doing their jobs.

Arriva is running some of its services as normal, such as the 401 from Welwyn Garden City to Panshanger via Bessemer Road and Haldens to Great Ganett via Welwyn Garden City Bus Station and QEII Hospital, but most are now every 30 to 40 minutes, on the hour or every two hours.

Simon Finnie, area managing director at Arriva, said: “Arriva is committed to running vital services so key workers can get to and from work, and we are listening to customer’s feedback daily to constantly tailor our services.

“We are acutely aware of the vital role public transport plays in keeping these key workers moving and will continue to prioritise these key routes.

“We also appreciate that we might not have it right everywhere so please get in touch with us if you feel we can help.”

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates our rail services, started gradually reducing the service reduction last Monday and will continue today. Services will mainly be running in the morning and evenings to suit key workers commuting.

Transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps said: “We are taking this action to protect the key workers who depend on our railways to carry on their vital roles, the hardworking commuters who have radically altered their lives to combat the spread of coronavirus, and the frontline rail staff who are keeping the country moving.

Meanwhile Centrebus has further reduced its service for Saturdays and moved to two hour a day timetables.

Unobus said the 602 and Tigermoth 653 will run to an enhanced Sunday service, seven days a week.

And routes 51, H19, R9, R16 & R17 will run to their normal weekday timetables and the 242, 304, 357, 404 & 405 will run to their normal Sunday timetables, but no other Uno routes will run in Hertfordshire for the time being.

For more information go to the following websites:

unobus.info/coronavirus

centrebus.info/service-levels-in-the-south/

greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information

arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus/important-service-information---herts-and-essex/

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Tribute paid to Welwyn businessman who died at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital after contracting COVID-19

John O'Conner with his son Matt. Picture: John O'Conner Maintenance Ltd.

One person arrested after trespasser allegedly discovered on tracks at Hitchin

All services running through Hitchin station are subject to delay after trespassers were found on the station's tracks. Picture: Nick Gill

Most Read

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Tribute paid to Welwyn businessman who died at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital after contracting COVID-19

John O'Conner with his son Matt. Picture: John O'Conner Maintenance Ltd.

One person arrested after trespasser allegedly discovered on tracks at Hitchin

All services running through Hitchin station are subject to delay after trespassers were found on the station's tracks. Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Great Northern trains and Arriva, Centrebus and Unobus buses reduced further

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Former Saint Scott Shulton hosting free exercise class for children and adults to bring ‘normality’ to coronavirus lockdown

Danny Newton of Stevenage and Scott Shulton of St Albans City battle for the ball during a pre-season firendly in 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Knebworth House, Park and Gardens closed amid coronavirus outbreak

Knebworth House from the Watchman's Tower. Knebworth Park is closed until further notice as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Knebworth Estate

One person arrested after trespasser allegedly discovered on tracks at Hitchin

All services running through Hitchin station are subject to delay after trespassers were found on the station's tracks. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24