Trains going through WGC cancelled or delayed this morning

GNER trains points failure at WGC station Archant

Trains passing through Welwyn Garden City will be disrupted this morning.

A points failure at WGC train station is causing delays between London Kings Cross and Stevenage.

Great Northern Rail said that trains will be cancelled or delayed.

To check your journey visit live travel updates on their website.