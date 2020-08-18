Welwyn High Street to close for a day to remove barriers
PUBLISHED: 10:04 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 18 August 2020
Work to return Welwyn High Street back to a two-way system is taking place this week.
The one way system was initially put in place at the end of May to help promote social distancing.
However many residents felt the barriers and lack of on street parking had a significant and detrimental effect on the shops along the road.
The work to remove them will now take place this week, subject to weather conditions.
Hertfordshire County Council highways officers will be working with Ringway to remove some of the temporary social distancing barriers to enable two-way traffic on Welwyn High Street with car parking spaces reinstated where possible.
Welwyn High Street is planned to be closed on Wednesday while work is carried out to remove road markings.
Some barriers will be retained to allow social distancing in key areas as well as to narrow the carriageway to promote a low speed environment.
Additional signage/barriers will be erected on Church Street and Prospect Place to alert drivers to the 20 mph zone.
Plans are available to view on the Welwyn Parish Council Website www.welwyn-pc.gov.uk
