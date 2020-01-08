Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield rail users 'fed up' after fare hikes come in

PUBLISHED: 06:59 09 January 2020

Welwyn Hatfield commuters were hit with a 2.7 per cent hike in rail fares at the start of the year. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Welwyn Hatfield commuters were hit with a 2.7 per cent hike in rail fares at the start of the year. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield commuters have responded to the 2.7 per cent hike in rail prices at the start of the year.

Malcolm Cowan at Welwyn Garden City's railway bridge. Picture: SuppliedMalcolm Cowan at Welwyn Garden City's railway bridge. Picture: Supplied

The rise in prices means that the cost of the average season ticket into London has gone up by as much as £100, although the increase is lower than the 3.1 per cent price hike at the start of 2019.

Welwyn Rail User Group spokesman Cllr Malcolm Cowan said: "The latest in a seemingly never-ending series of fares rises, imposed last week, coincides with yet another set of failures with widespread cancellations.

"Even at the weekends, the full service does not operate - and services are the slowest for many years as operator Govia Thameslink Railway and the Department of Transport connive together to try to ensure no train is every late by giving them so much slack time in their schedule.

"No wonder rail users are fed up. Instead we get messages about contactless tickets being introduced, which are in fact often more expensive than paper tickets - hardly a success.

Malcolm Cowan at Welwyn Garden City's railway bridge. Picture: SuppliedMalcolm Cowan at Welwyn Garden City's railway bridge. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

"Meanwhile, in Germany, many fares are being cut to make rail travel more attractive and to cut carbon emissions - why can't we go down that route?"

While his department has come under fire, transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps confirmed plans to trial a system of 'flexible' tickets on Govia Thameslink services, offering discounts to part-time workers travelling only certain days a week.

Mary Lowe, from the Hatfield Association of Rail Travellers, said: "The increase is largely down to the policy of successive governments shifting more rail costs gradually from taxpayers to passengers, and our members will have diverse opinions on this.

"Where they are in agreement is in wanting a rail service that is predictable and reliable - with an end to incidences of trains being cancelled for 'no driver available'.

"Infrastructure issues are being addressed through the current cleaning/engineering programme. However that, and other infrastructure improvements, mean Welwyn Hatfield passengers face a couple of years of disruption - particularly late evenings and weekends.

"Overall the current fare system is over-complicated and confusing. Hopefully 2020 will see significant improvements."

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams closure date confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is set to close in just over a week. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Swinger PMs sent to Welwyn Garden City Facebook community

Screenshots from the 'Stanborough Splashland' profile. Picture: WGC Unhinged.

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams closure date confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is set to close in just over a week. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Swinger PMs sent to Welwyn Garden City Facebook community

Screenshots from the 'Stanborough Splashland' profile. Picture: WGC Unhinged.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield rail users ‘fed up’ after fare hikes come in

Welwyn Hatfield commuters were hit with a 2.7 per cent hike in rail fares at the start of the year. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Somerset Council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Men charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in St Albans and Hertsmere after A505 Duxford police chase

Police arrested five men for conspiracy to commit burglary in St Albans, Hertsmere and Watford, following a police chase which started on the A505 near Duxford. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council agrees to raise allowances

Councillors voting for the motion. Picture: WHBC

Plans to fell eight trees on Welwyn Garden City street

Pentley Park in Welwyn Garden City has lots of trees. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists