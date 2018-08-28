Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield MP secures time to debate borough’s ‘shambolic’ train service

PUBLISHED: 16:22 17 December 2018

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has secured time to debate train services. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has secured time in Parliament to debate the chaos caused by train firm Govia’s timetable changes.

In the debate, scheduled for tomorrow morning (Tuesday, December 18), Mr Shapps will demand answers from the Government about the failings of Govia.

Govia runs the railway line between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate, which includes stations at Hatfield, Welham Green and Brookmans Park.

Mr Shapps said: “I particularly want to know why stations in Welwyn Hatfield now get fewer and slower trains than before the May timetable changes that were supposedly meant to increase capacity.”

He will also make the case that Transport for London should take over the running of the Moorgate line from Govia “which has failed to return services to pre-May levels, even with the new December timetable”.

Rail Minister Andrew Jones MP will have to provide an official response addressing Mr Shapps’ concerns.

Mr Shapps said: “I have invited the other MPs along this train line to attend the debate, stand with me, and demand answers from the Department for Transport.

“Govia Thameslink Railway must be held to account for the chaos it has caused.”

Last week it was announced that, after years of campaigning, rail users in Welwyn Hatfield will be able to use Oyster and other contactless cards from the second half of 2019.

