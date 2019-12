Delays and cancellations on trains between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate

Trains between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate are delayed due to an 'operational incident'. Picture: Great Northern Archant

Trains on the Great Northern line from Welwyn Garden City to Moorgate are being cancelled, delayed or diverted to Kings Cross.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The delays are due to an 'operational incident' between Moorgate and Finsbury Park.

Disruption is expected to last until 6.45pm.