Train delays due to electricity supply failure between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 18:36 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 06 September 2019

Great Northern trains are disrupted between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park. Picture: GTR

An electricity supply failure between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park is causing delays on the trains this evening.

The issue has now been recitified by Network Rail - meaning Great Northern and Thameslink train services are running - but disruption is expected on services travelling between Welwyn Garden City and London until 7.30pm.

