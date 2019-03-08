Train delays due to electricity supply failure between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park
PUBLISHED: 18:36 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 06 September 2019
Archant
An electricity supply failure between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park is causing delays on the trains this evening.
The issue has now been recitified by Network Rail - meaning Great Northern and Thameslink train services are running - but disruption is expected on services travelling between Welwyn Garden City and London until 7.30pm.