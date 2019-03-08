Train delays due to electricity supply failure between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park

Great Northern trains are disrupted between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park. Picture: GTR Archant

An electricity supply failure between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park is causing delays on the trains this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The issue has now been recitified by Network Rail - meaning Great Northern and Thameslink train services are running - but disruption is expected on services travelling between Welwyn Garden City and London until 7.30pm.