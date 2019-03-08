Advanced search

£1million Welwyn Garden City footbridge plans given green light

PUBLISHED: 16:59 09 November 2019

Plans will go ahead to improve Welwyn Garden City's station footbridge. Picture: Network Rail

Plans will go ahead to improve Welwyn Garden City's station footbridge. Picture: Network Rail

A £1million upgrade to the footbridge connecting Welwyn Garden City train station with the east side of the town has been given the green light.

Network Rail has announced renovation work will start on Sunday, December 22, and will involve improving the lift, adding safer stairs, structural improvements and resurfacing of the walkway with new lights.

The work, which should be completed by late spring next year, will not disrupt rail services, but there will be no station access via Hydeway.

Paul Rutter, Network Rail's route director, said: "We are working closely with all parties to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum. We will work closely with the centenary celebration organisers to support and promote their activities wherever possible and we thank all station users for their patience whilst this takes place."

Andy Martin, spokesman for the Wheat Quarter, said: "When combined with the new Wheat Quarter development we will have a connected Welwyn Garden City fit for the 21st Century."

