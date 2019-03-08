Advanced search

Chance for Welwyn Garden City commuters to have their say on how compensation is spent

PUBLISHED: 18:39 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 11 June 2019

A meet the manager event is being held at Welwyn Garden City railway station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City commuters will be able to have their say on how £80,000 compensation should be spent at the railway station tomorrow morning.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Great Northern services, has arranged a 'meet the manager' event at Welwyn Garden City railway station tomorrow between 7am and 9am.

Passengers will have an opportunity to chat to station staff or the passenger benefit fund engagement team while enjoying free tea and coffee.

The event is to help raise awareness of the £80,000 compensation Welwyn Garden City station will recieve following the timetable disruption last year, and to encourage passengers to complete the online survey.

Commenting last month, Govia's deputy chief operating officer, Alex Foulds, said: "We have established a £15 million Passenger Benefit Fund to deliver improvements at nearly 300 stations, in recognition of the difficulties people experienced following last year's May timetable change.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work closely with our customers and make meaningful improvements that will benefit passengers across our network."

Stations at Brookmans Park, Cuffley, Hatfield, Knebworth, Potters Bar and Welwyn North will all also receive £80,000 in compensation.

Speaking after the compensation announcement was made, Welweyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps said: "This is great news for local rail users. Nothing can make up for the missed meetings, the diverted journeys and hours stuck on packed platforms, but this money will go toward real changes that will benefit passengers.

"This funding is a perfect opportunity for local people to tell the train company where this money would make the most difference and what would really improve their station."

For more information about the fund, and how to make your voice heard, visit passengerbenefitfund.co.uk.

