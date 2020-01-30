Welwyn Garden City station appoints new station manager

James Miller is celebrating being promoted to Welwyn Garden City station manager. Picture: Govia Thameslink Archant

Welwyn Garden City's new train station manager is hoping to inspire others to pursue railway careers following his own progression through the ranks.

James Miller, 32, joined the railway 11 years ago and has now taken on his first management position overseeing stations at Knebworth, Welwyn North, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green.

After working in the food industry for two years, James changed careers and began working on the ticket gate at Finsbury Park.

Despite aspiring to be a train driver and passing all the assessments, an eyesight issue prevented James from being accepted and he searched for other opportunities within the rail industry.

James, a married father of two, said: "I'm a strong believer in starting at the bottom and working your way up. Rising to station manager was an ambitious move, and I hope I can be an inspiration to others."