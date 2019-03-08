M25 lanes closed as firefighters tackle vehicle fire near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 13:34 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 22 August 2019
Archant
Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire near the South Mimms exit of the M25 this afternoon.
Lane one and two of Junction 23 going clockwise, as well as the exit slips, have been closed due to the blaze.
Highways England advises drivers to approach the scene with caution.
It is expected to clear between 2.45pm and 3pm today.
