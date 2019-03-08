Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

M25 lanes closed as firefighters tackle vehicle fire near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 13:34 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 22 August 2019

Fire service attending South Mimms M25 vehicle fire. Picture: Highways England.

Fire service attending South Mimms M25 vehicle fire. Picture: Highways England.

Archant

Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire near the South Mimms exit of the M25 this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Lane one and two of Junction 23 going clockwise, as well as the exit slips, have been closed due to the blaze.

Highways England advises drivers to approach the scene with caution.

It is expected to clear between 2.45pm and 3pm today.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman told front door has to go by council

An example of a black front door. Picture: Pixabay.

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Police. Picture: Nick Gill.

Police helicopter searches Welwyn Garden City for suspect who ‘committed assault’ after refused ciggy

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City looking for a suspect. Picture: Herts police

Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Greer has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City urgent care centre has proved confusing for Welwyn Hatfield residents, say CCG

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: NHS.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman told front door has to go by council

An example of a black front door. Picture: Pixabay.

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Police. Picture: Nick Gill.

Police helicopter searches Welwyn Garden City for suspect who ‘committed assault’ after refused ciggy

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City looking for a suspect. Picture: Herts police

Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Greer has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City urgent care centre has proved confusing for Welwyn Hatfield residents, say CCG

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: NHS.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

M25 lanes closed as firefighters tackle vehicle fire near Potters Bar

Fire service attending South Mimms M25 vehicle fire. Picture: Highways England.

Faithless star forced to cancel Knebworth Cool Britannia music festival set

Maxi Jazz relaxing before his DJ Set at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Skipper keeps Hatfield & Crusaders in promotion race with victory over Knebworth

Deepak Hasiza played a captains role for Hatfield & Crusaders against Knebworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Watch The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing at outdoor cinema at Hatfield House

The Favourite will be screened at at The Luna Cinema at Hatfield House where most of the Oscar winning movie was shot on location.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists