Uneven road closed in Welwyn Garden City while investigation takes place

PUBLISHED: 12:41 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 07 October 2020

Bridge Road East in Welwyn Garden City was closed this morning due to an 'uneven road surface'. Picture: Google Maps

A road in Welwyn Garden City has been closed following reports of an uneven surface.

Bridge Road East was closed this morning, near to Kwik Fit, after drivers noticed a dip in the road surface.

Kevin Carrol, Ringway divisional manager working on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are aware of the uneven road surface on Bridge Road East. We can confirm the road was closed this morning to enable us to carry out investigation works.”

The surface of the road sparked an online discussion with some thinking that the uneven surface is the beginning of a sink hole.

A Facebook user asked: “What’s with the big dip in the road just passed garage just before lights going over town seems to have sunk more than it was yesterday.”

Another person said: “I think I’m going to avoid that road from now on I don’t want to disappear down a sink hole.”

Someone even claimed their exhaust is now hanging off because of the road.

