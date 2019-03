Two M25 clockwise lanes closed near Potters Bar after crash

Two lanes of the M25 clockwise are closed near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant Archant

Two lanes of the M25 clockwise are closed between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Cheshunt after a two-vehicle crash.

Lanes three and four are closed after the crash, with one vehicle leaking fuel onto the carriageway.

Emergency services are at the scene, with congestion lasting around seven-and-a-half miles.