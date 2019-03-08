Two lanes of the M25 closed near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 08:25 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 29 May 2019
Delays are expected near Potters Bar this morning, with two lanes of the M25 anti-clockwise closed between Junction 26 and 25 following a crash.
Lanes three and four are currently closed because of the collision, with Highways England warning motorists to take care and expect long delays.
This follows a lane closure between Junction 23 and 24 for Potters Bar, also anti-clockwise, but this has now re-opened.