Two lanes of the M25 closed near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 08:25 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 29 May 2019

Lanes three and four of the M25 near Potters Bar are closed this morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

Delays are expected near Potters Bar this morning, with two lanes of the M25 anti-clockwise closed between Junction 26 and 25 following a crash.

Lanes three and four are currently closed because of the collision, with Highways England warning motorists to take care and expect long delays.

This follows a lane closure between Junction 23 and 24 for Potters Bar, also anti-clockwise, but this has now re-opened.

