Two lanes of the M25 closed near Potters Bar

Lanes three and four of the M25 near Potters Bar are closed this morning. Picture: Archant Archant

Delays are expected near Potters Bar this morning, with two lanes of the M25 anti-clockwise closed between Junction 26 and 25 following a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Lanes three and four are currently closed because of the collision, with Highways England warning motorists to take care and expect long delays.

This follows a lane closure between Junction 23 and 24 for Potters Bar, also anti-clockwise, but this has now re-opened.