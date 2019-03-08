Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delays to Great Northern trains due to trespassing at Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 30 March 2019

There are delays on Great Northern trains due to a trespasser at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

There are delays on Great Northern trains due to a trespasser at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

Train services are delayed on Great Northern and Thameslink routes through Welwyn Garden City due to trespassers on the line.

Earlier this morning a driver spotted trespassers on the tracks near Welwyn Garden City station and raised the alarm.

Emergency services attended the scene and resolved the incident.

Some services may be altered at short notice to help return to the regular schedule, and there are delays of up to 30 minutes.

The delays are expected to continue until 1pm.

Most Read

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

The damaged house in Oaktree Garth, Welwyn Garden City after a fire in the early hours of the morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

There was a heavy police presence in Clarkson Court, Hatfield as officers executed a warrant. Picture: supplied.

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Most Read

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

The damaged house in Oaktree Garth, Welwyn Garden City after a fire in the early hours of the morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

There was a heavy police presence in Clarkson Court, Hatfield as officers executed a warrant. Picture: supplied.

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Delays to Great Northern trains due to trespassing at Welwyn Garden City

There are delays on Great Northern trains due to a trespasser at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Pony Lilly looking for a new home after fighting for her life

Poor Lilly the pony was emanciated and starving when she was taken in by the RSPCA.

Four-vehicle collision on M25 near Potters Bar

Traffic officers dealt with a four-vehicle crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Delays on Great Northern and Thameslink train lines after incident at Kings Cross

Services are disrupted on Thameslink and Great Northern trains going to and from London Kings Cross. Picture: Nick Gill

Cabbies protest outside council offices against taxi rank proposal

Taxi drivers, union representatives and Labour party campaigners protested outside Welwyn Hatfield Council offices on Monday night. Picture: supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists