Delays to Great Northern trains due to trespassing at Welwyn Garden City

There are delays on Great Northern trains due to a trespasser at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Train services are delayed on Great Northern and Thameslink routes through Welwyn Garden City due to trespassers on the line.

Earlier this morning a driver spotted trespassers on the tracks near Welwyn Garden City station and raised the alarm.

Emergency services attended the scene and resolved the incident.

Some services may be altered at short notice to help return to the regular schedule, and there are delays of up to 30 minutes.

The delays are expected to continue until 1pm.