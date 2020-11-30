Train delays following trespassers on the tracks

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

Services are currently running at a reduced speed through Welwyn Garden City following trespassers being reported in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Commuters are advised to use their normal route, but expect an additional 15 minutes onto their journey time.

You may also want to watch:

This is affecting Thameslink and Great Northern services through this station and onto journeys between London and Stevenage.

Disruption is expected until 4.45pm.

For more information visit: greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.