Train delays following trespassers on the tracks

PUBLISHED: 16:06 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 30 November 2020

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Services are currently running at a reduced speed through Welwyn Garden City following trespassers being reported in the area.

Commuters are advised to use their normal route, but expect an additional 15 minutes onto their journey time.

This is affecting Thameslink and Great Northern services through this station and onto journeys between London and Stevenage.

Disruption is expected until 4.45pm.

For more information visit: greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

