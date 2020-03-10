Advanced search

Overhanging trees and broken down train causing train delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City and Hertford North

PUBLISHED: 18:20 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 10 March 2020

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Archant

Trains are unable to run towards Finsbury Park from Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City due to a broken down train between Knebworth and Welwyn North.

Trees that are overhanging on the track are also to blame for train delays from Finsbury Park to Hertford North.

This may result in cancellations, delays or revisions for Stevenage and Cuffley-bound passengers on Govia-operated Great Northern services.

Network Rail engineers have had to turn the power off in order to remove the trees from the line at Winchmore Hill.

This means that trains are currently unable to run up to Hertford North from Moorgate.

Delays are expected until 8pm.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mass resignations leave Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council ‘unable to function’

Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council is located over the two villages of Northaw and Cuffley. Picture: Supplied.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mass resignations leave Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council ‘unable to function’

Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council is located over the two villages of Northaw and Cuffley. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Overhanging trees and broken down train causing train delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City and Hertford North

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire reviews procedures in wake of data breach

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Hatfield United leave it late to grab deserved win over Aldenham

Greg Mackintosh was Hatfield United's man of the match in the Herts County Senior League Division One win at Aldenham.

Another dead horse found on Brookmans Park lane

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane near Warrengate Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill
Drive 24