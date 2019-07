Tree blocking a back road near Digswell

A tree has fallen between Harmer Green and Burnham Green. Picture: Kevin Wright. Archant

A tree is blocking a back road near Digswell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The obstruction is on the Harmer Green Lane Road between Harmer Green and Burnham Green.

And has been reported to Hertfordshire Highways.