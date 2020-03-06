Advanced search

Signalling fault at Welwyn North causing delays from Stevenage to Alexandra Palace

PUBLISHED: 15:48 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 06 March 2020

There are delays from London to Stevenage. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

There are delays from London to Stevenage. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Archant

Due to a signalling fault at Welwyn North, Great Northern is experiencing delays from Stevenage to Alexandra Palace.

You may also want to watch:

Trains will also not be stopping at Welwyn North and Knebworth when coming from London.

Passengers will need to take a train to Stevenage and change for a London-bound service back to the station.

Disruption is expected to continue until 6pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Signalling fault at Welwyn North causing delays from Stevenage to Alexandra Palace

There are delays from London to Stevenage. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Knebworth man helps give hope back to Australian community hit by bushfires

Ben had 48 hours warning for his disaster response trip to Australia. Picture: Ben Catchpole

Huge win for Leopards has them upbeat ahead of a ‘massive weekend’

Elvisi Dusha led the way for Leopards in a big win against Reading Rockets. Picture: PAUL PHILLIPS

A ‘wonderful’ World Book Day in Welwyn Hatfield

Ollie, four, as Fireman Sam. Picture: Aileen O'Meara

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A1(M) crash

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant
Drive 24