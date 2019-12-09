Advanced search

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:12 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 09 December 2019

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Archant

There are delays on the Great Northern line between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth.

You may also want to watch:

British Transport Police were called at 3pm today by a train driver who believed he had hit someone on the tracks.

Officers attended and a man was treated by the ambulance service for minor injuries.

Delays and cancellations are expected until around 6pm.

Most Read

Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Crime

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

A1(M) South Mimms crash: Police search for car after man taken to hospital with serious injuries

The traffic yesterday near the A1(M). Picture: Highways England.

Most Read

Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Crime

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

A1(M) South Mimms crash: Police search for car after man taken to hospital with serious injuries

The traffic yesterday near the A1(M). Picture: Highways England.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

A1(M) South Mimms crash: Police search for car after man taken to hospital with serious injuries

The traffic yesterday near the A1(M). Picture: Highways England.

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Saracens take big bite out of the Sharks with comprehensive win over Darlington Mowden Park

Georgie Lingham bagged a hat-trick for Saracens against Darlington Mowden Park Sharks. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

Third successive defeat by a single goal leaves Welwyn frustrated going into break

Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists