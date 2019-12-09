Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

There are delays on the Great Northern line between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth.

British Transport Police were called at 3pm today by a train driver who believed he had hit someone on the tracks.

Officers attended and a man was treated by the ambulance service for minor injuries.

Delays and cancellations are expected until around 6pm.