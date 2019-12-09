Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 16:12 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 09 December 2019
There are delays on the Great Northern line between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth.
British Transport Police were called at 3pm today by a train driver who believed he had hit someone on the tracks.
Officers attended and a man was treated by the ambulance service for minor injuries.
Delays and cancellations are expected until around 6pm.