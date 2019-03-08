Advanced search

Great Northern trains blocked between Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Moorgate

PUBLISHED: 18:51 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 28 August 2019

Great Northern trains are delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate. Picture: Great Northern.

Great Northern trains are delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate. Picture: Great Northern.

All lines are currently blocked on the Great Northern route due to a fault on a train between Moorgate and Finsbury Park.

Train services to and from Moorgate will be cancelled, delayed or diverted to London Kings Cross.

Drayton Park, Highbury and Islington, Essex Road, Old Street and Moorgate will not be served.

Ticket acceptance is in place on London Underground services via Moorgate, Kings Cross, Highbury & Islington and Finsbury Park.

