Lines reopen after train breaks down near Potters Bar

All lines have reopened after a problem with a broken down near Potters Bar was resolved. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

All lines have reopened between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after a problem with a broken down this morning was resolved.

Great Northern services are still subject to delays of up to 30 minutues or alterations as a result of a train breaking down near Potters Bar, but will begin to return to normal.

You may still use your ticket on all Thameslink trains, Greater Anglia between Cambridge and Ely and between Cambridge and London, and Cross Country between Cambridge and Peterborough.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

When first reported, a statement on the Great Northern website said: “The driver is liaising with the maintenance team to try and resolve the issue as quickly as possible. A line block will be taken to allow the driver to carry out checks, while this is under way services in the area will come to a stand as a safety precaution.”