Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:28 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 07 September 2019

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Archant

All lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield this afternoon.

Govia Thameslink Railway has said a person was struck on the line between Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace, with initially no trains running between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City.

The train operator has since confirmed that all lines have reopened, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction.

As trains return to normal, some delays and short notice cancellations will still occur - with disruption now expected until 9pm.

Rail replacement buses have been requested for Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace.

The following routes are being impacted by this disruption:

- Trains between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate

- Trains between Hertford North, Watton at Stone and Moorgate

- Trains between Peterborough and London King's Cross

- Trains between London King's Cross and Cambridge/Kings Lynn

- Trains between Brighton and Cambridge

- Trains between London King's Cross and Cambridge (stopping services)

- If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.

