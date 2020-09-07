Severe rail disruption from Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Garden City to London ongoing
PUBLISHED: 10:59 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 07 September 2020
Archant
After a fault with the signalling system at London Kings Cross earlier this morning, all train lines have reopened – but severe disruption is ongoing.
Trains running to or from London Kings Cross and Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans may still be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour, as normal services resume.
However, Great Northern is still advising customers that there will be no services connecting St Pancras with Moorgate, Kings Cross or Finsbury Park, and to use the underground where necessary.
Arriva and Uno buses to and from Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, Letchworth, Baldock and Hitchin, along with London buses and the underground, will be accepting train tickets.
The major disruption is expected to last until 3pm.
You can get compensation here nationalrail.co.uk/209242.aspx.
For the latest updates go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.
