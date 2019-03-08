Advanced search

Train disruption through Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City after two morning incidents

PUBLISHED: 07:52 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 30 April 2019

A Great Northern service at Moorgate station. Picture: Great Northern.

A Great Northern service at Moorgate station. Picture: Great Northern.

Archant

Trains along the Stevenage line are subject to cancellations and delays this morning after two morning incidents.

Passengers should expect disruption between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate on the Great Northern line, and between Welwyn Garden City and London Kings Cross on the Thameslink route, which is expected to last until at least 8am.

This comes after a broken down freight train blocked a line in Biggleswade and a signalling fault occurred on the Hertford loop towards Finsbury Park.

Network Rail are currently working to resolve the circuit failure, but in the meantime some trains will divert via Welwyn Garden City and others will be guided past signals between Stevenage and Watton-at-Stone.

The broken down train has been rescued and is now enroute to Stevenage.

