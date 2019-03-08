Advanced search

Disruption on Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City train line after signalling fault

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 06 September 2019

GNER trains into London Kings Cross are delayed this morning.

A signalling fault is causing problems on the Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City train line this morning.

Great Northern services between London Kings Cross and Moorgate and Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City are currently disrupted because of a fault between Alexandra Palace and Potters Bar.

National Rail is warning passengers that journeys may be delayed by 10 minutes until 9am.

