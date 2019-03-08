Advanced search

Delays from Hatfield to Potters Bar caused by possible defective track

PUBLISHED: 10:05 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 30 September 2019

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A possible defective track is causing delays to train services between Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Shortly after 8.30am Govia-run Thameslink reported a possible track defect affecting a London bound train - which a second train confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

Network Rail has sent staff to investigate and - as a safety precaution - trains will run at a reduced speed across the affected section until the track has been looked at.

Some services will be using an alternative London line.

As a result, trains might be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised until the disruption ends at around midday.

For more information, go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Delays from Hatfield to Potters Bar caused by possible defective track

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Delays from Hatfield to Potters Bar caused by possible defective track

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Anti-Semitic hate crime: Hertsmere police patrol during Jewish holidays

Patrols will run at Jewish schools and synagogues. Picture: Hertsmere Police.

Mistakes prove costly for WGC as FA Trophy interest ends with Canvey Island loss

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Delays from Hatfield to Potters Bar caused by possible defective track

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists