Delays from Hatfield to Potters Bar caused by possible defective track

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A possible defective track is causing delays to train services between Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shortly after 8.30am Govia-run Thameslink reported a possible track defect affecting a London bound train - which a second train confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

Network Rail has sent staff to investigate and - as a safety precaution - trains will run at a reduced speed across the affected section until the track has been looked at.

Some services will be using an alternative London line.

As a result, trains might be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised until the disruption ends at around midday.

For more information, go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.