Trains delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London

Great Northern trains are delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London. Picture: Great Northern. Archant

Great Northern trains travelling between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London King's Cross are delayed due a points failure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Network Rail has identified a points failure at King's Cross, which is causing delays for services running to and from the station.

Trains are subject to delays of up to 15 minutes.