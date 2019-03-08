Storm Gareth rail warning across Hertfordshire

A Great Northern train heading into Stevenage railway station. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Strong winds from Storm Gareth are likely to cause train delays on routes through Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar, St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Royston and beyond today.

Rail operators including Great Northern have tweeted a warning on behalf of National Rail stating that due to the prospect of high winds and heavy rain, rail journeys nationwide could be disrupted.

READ MORE: Yellow weather warning for high winds across Hertfordshire as Storm Gareth hits

