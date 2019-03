Lane closed as tanker breaks down on M25 near Potters Bar

M25 traffic: One lane is closed anticlockwise between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A tanker has broken down on the M25 this morning, blocking one lane anticlockwise between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Traffic officers are currently on the scene assessing the situation, and will attempt to clear the carriageway if possible.

Highways England is reporting “slow traffic” along the stretch as a result.