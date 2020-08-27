Advanced search

Two buses set for Potters Bar to Chancellor’s school route

PUBLISHED: 16:17 27 August 2020

Potters Bar station, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar station, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sullivan buses will operate an extra service between Potters Bar and Chancellor’s School to cope with demand when pupils go back to school.

A Hertfordshire County Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of this issue and are placing an extra bus on this route. That will ensure there are still two vehicles as per previous arrangements. We will be closely monitoring this route in the first two weeks of term to ensure this is sufficient.”

The 398 has a service which goes from Borehamwood (Tesco) – South Mimms (Clare Hall-White Hart) - Potters Bar (Cranborne Rd- Mutton Lane- Potters Bar Station - Tesco Mutton Lane - High Street) – Little Heath - Chancellor’s School.

Sullivan Buses has also been asked for a comment.

