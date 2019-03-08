Vandalism prompts cashless park move in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 July 2019
A car park in Welwyn Garden City is going cashless following an increase in vandalism.
There has been a spate of vandalism and theft of cash at Stanborough Park's pay and display machines.
In response, the managers of the park, GLL/Better, will now only allow card or phone payments.
Park visitors living in Welwyn Hatfield can get cheaper rates at the borough council-owned site by registering.
People can register at the Stanborough Park Watersports Centre Reception, located opposite the café on the south side of the park.
Once residents are registered, they can enjoy the benefit of a flat fee of £1.50 per visit for up to 24 hours.
The new payment methods start from Monday, July 22 at the north and south car parks.
If you have anymore queries, contact the centre via phone: 01707 276 276 or email: stanborough@gll.org.