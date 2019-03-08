Delays on M25 affecting traffic leaving Potters Bar

There are severe delays on the M25 near Potters Bar this evening. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

There are severe delays on the M25 clockwise this evening, which will affect traffic travelling between Potters Bar and Enfield.

A car broke down between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 26 for Epping at around 6pm, and traffic officers attended the scene and recovered the vehicle.

There was also a crash at around 4.30pm between Junction 28 and Junction 29, and the road was closed in both directions. There are still severe delays of two hours on approach to the closure at Junction 28, with more than nine miles of congestion tailing back to Junction 27.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.