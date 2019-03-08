‘Serious traffic collision’ causes disruption on M25 by Potters Bar

There has been a crash on the M25 by Potters Bar. Archant

Lanes on the M25 by Potters Bar have been closed this afternoon following a car crash.

3 (of 4) lanes remain closed on #M25 anti-clockwise J25 #Enfield #A10 to J24 #PottersBar #A111 due to a serious traffic collision. Advice from @metpoliceuk is that incident will be ongoing for some time. Delays of at least 45 minutes above normal (4 miles), back towards J27 #M11 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 10 March 2019

The incident happened on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction 25 for Enfield and junction 24 for Potters Bar, and the Met Police are expecting ongoing disruption in this area for some time.

Highways England described the incident as “serious”, and predict extra driving delays of at least 45 minutes.

It also says queues are currently stretching back to the M11 at junction 27.