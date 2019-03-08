‘Serious traffic collision’ causes disruption on M25 by Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 15:44 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 10 March 2019
Archant
Lanes on the M25 by Potters Bar have been closed this afternoon following a car crash.
The incident happened on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction 25 for Enfield and junction 24 for Potters Bar, and the Met Police are expecting ongoing disruption in this area for some time.
Highways England described the incident as “serious”, and predict extra driving delays of at least 45 minutes.
It also says queues are currently stretching back to the M11 at junction 27.